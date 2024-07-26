MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,922 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

