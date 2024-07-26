MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 440 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA traded down $66.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.58. 632,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,379. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.96. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.18.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

