MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,528 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

