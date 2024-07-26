MQS Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,296. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $143.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

