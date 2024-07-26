MQS Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $156,179. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 150,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

