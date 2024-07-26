MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

AGRO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 99,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.1682 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

