MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Advantage by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Advantage by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of FA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,864. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

