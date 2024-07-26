MQS Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.1 %

PRGS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,212. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $2,569,513. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

