MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,345. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

