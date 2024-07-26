Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of COOP traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $93.76. 30,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

