M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 349.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5,518.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 91,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $173.67. 282,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

