Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 9.1%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.58. 126,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Muscle Maker Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

