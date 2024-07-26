My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136,216.24 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $136,216.24 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001507 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002112 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

