Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.14. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.51% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

