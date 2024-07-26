Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.77.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.