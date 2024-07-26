National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

National Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

