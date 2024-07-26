National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
National Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
National Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.