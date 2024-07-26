Natixis Acquires 1,200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 143.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $16.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $581.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,044. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $581.06. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.17.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

