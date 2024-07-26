Natixis Acquires 9,248 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Natixis grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 50,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

