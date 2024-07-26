Natixis Acquires New Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of National Western Life Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Western Life Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI remained flat at $499.98 during trading hours on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $403.17 and a one year high of $499.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

