Natixis Acquires New Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 223,850 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 34,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

