Natixis Acquires Shares of 4,300 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane by 70.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,282,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $911,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.42. 13,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $160.39.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

