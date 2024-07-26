Natixis Buys 1,002 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $195.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,863. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

