Natixis Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,677 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

