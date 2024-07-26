Natixis Has $2.78 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $203.38. 70,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

