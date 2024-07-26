Natixis Has $3.32 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327,417 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

NYSE MMM traded up $14.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. 3,326,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,816. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

