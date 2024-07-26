Natixis Has $553,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,988,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

