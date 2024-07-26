Natixis Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $7.01 on Friday, hitting $322.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,849. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average of $307.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

