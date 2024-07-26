Natixis Makes New $536,000 Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Natixis bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,100. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

