Natixis Makes New $837,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Natixis purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Up 2.7 %

RNG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

