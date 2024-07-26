Natixis Sells 27,500 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Natixis lessened its stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock remained flat at $20.16 on Friday. 2,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $766.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.50. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $941.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

