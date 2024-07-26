Natixis Sells 71,039 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,039 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBER opened at $65.53 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

