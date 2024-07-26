Natixis Takes $617,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 519,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 177,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

View Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 831,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,970. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.