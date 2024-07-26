Natixis Takes $902,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 62.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. 1,062,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,475. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

