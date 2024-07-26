NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.32. NatWest Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 361,615 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 765,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 401,868 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NatWest Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

