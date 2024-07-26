NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.32. NatWest Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 361,615 shares changing hands.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
