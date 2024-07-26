Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0470 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,164.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00075606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009089 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,863.73 or 0.43922264 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

