Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.50. Navient shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 50,116 shares.

The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

