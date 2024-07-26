Needham & Company LLC Raises Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $79.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BELFB. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $2,803,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

