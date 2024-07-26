Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $652.42 and last traded at $646.45. Approximately 1,517,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,940,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $642.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

