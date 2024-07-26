Netrum (NTR) Price Reaches $23.19 on Exchanges

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $23.19 or 0.00034581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market cap of $49.61 million and $41.99 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.185206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

