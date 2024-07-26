NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 14,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,435. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRBO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder St Co. Ltd Dong-A acquired 2,544,530 shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $7,964,378.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,348,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,739,956.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.