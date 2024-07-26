Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading Up 0.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newbury Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.25% of Newbury Street Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.