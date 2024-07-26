Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NWL stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.