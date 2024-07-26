NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.93.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.