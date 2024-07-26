NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

