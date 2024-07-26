Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $267.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.53.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NSC traded up $21.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.84. 352,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,820. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day moving average is $237.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

