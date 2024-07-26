Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $24.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.15. 2,993,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,437. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.