Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $16.59 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.
About Northland Power
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.