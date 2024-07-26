Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $509.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $467.00 to $509.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.71.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $470.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.43. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

