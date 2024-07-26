NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 10,994,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

