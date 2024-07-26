NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.0 %

NovoCure stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.